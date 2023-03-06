Pune: PMPML's contractors on strike, traffic disrupted in Pune and Pimpri

Private contractors hired by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) went on strike Sunday afternoon, demanding payment of outstanding dues. As a result, over half of the buses, including 954 in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, remained off the roads, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Passengers travelling for the Holi festival were forced to seek alternative transport options. The strike has been called to demand the outstanding amount for the circulation deficit and other dues from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations. The PMPML administration has initiated discussions with the contractors to resolve the issue.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation is set to meet PMPML President and Managing Director, Omprakash Bakoria, to discuss the matter. The PMPML has started providing services through its fleet of 829 buses and 125 leased buses to minimise the impact of the strike. However, if the strike continues, students in classes 10 and 12 may face inconvenience.

The PMPML has assured the contractors that their dues will be cleared by March 15, 2023, but the contractors have continued their strike.