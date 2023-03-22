Pune: Police arrest gang involved in gold theft, recover items worth 12 lakh and solve 10 cases

The Pune police received information that led to the arrest of a gang involved in the theft of gold in the city. As a result of the operation, the police were able to solve ten cases and recover items worth 12 lakh, including gold, mobile phones, and a Swift car.

The accused have been identified as Ahmednagar residents Ganesh Vinayak Gaikwad (32), Ramesh Vinayak Gaikwad (30), Bandu Laxman Jadhav (42), Haribhau Mohan Kasule (35), and Mahadev Asaram Jadhav (50).

According to reports, the accused allegedly duped senior citizens and women by selling fake gold jewelry and insisted on the women exchanging their gold ornaments for their fake jewelry. The fraudster would also steal money from the women.

During the investigation, Hadapsar police discovered that ten cases had been filed against the accused in Pune, two of which were filed in Bharti Vidyapeeth and one in Bhosari. One of the accused admitted to committing 24 such crimes in the previous two years.

The accused have been remanded in police custody until Thursday, while Hadapsar police station continues to investigate the crime.