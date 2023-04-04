Pune: Police arrest trio in connection with murder of Shirgaon's Sarpanch

Pravin Gopale, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Sarpanch of Shirgaon village in Pune district, was killed in an attack by two unknown men on a motorcycle. The incident occurred on Saturday evening near the Prati Shirdi temple, where Gopale was brutally assaulted by the perpetrators and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police reports indicate that two men on a motorcycle assaulted Pravin Gopale using sharp weapons as he arrived at the Prati Shirdi temple on Saturday night. Gopale sustained injuries and attempted to flee the scene, but the attackers pursued him and attacked him once again, resulting in his death. The Shirgaon Parandavadi Police arrested the perpetrators for Gopale's murder.

Following a tip-off, the police set a trap and apprehended three individuals who were hiding near a hill on Hinjewadi Kasarsai Road after allegedly killing Pravin Gopale. The suspects were identified as Vishal alias Kiran Sunil Gaikwad (25), Sandeep alias Anna Chhagan Gopale (31), and Hrithik Shivaji Gopale (22), all of whom were residents of Shirgaon.

The police have taken the accused into custody and are currently interrogating them. The trio has been booked under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.