Pune: Police arrest woman for assaulting constable during traffic stop

The woman who was riding as a pillion on her friend's two-wheeler was caught by a police constable for riding on the wrong side of the road near Phugewadi Chowk. During the traffic stop for violating regulations, the accused woman grabbed the collar of the police constable and slapped her in an aggressive manner, as per the reports.

According to the reports, the woman who was accused of assaulting a police constable was arrested by the Bhosari police. She works as a peon with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The accused woman was then presented before the magisterial court located in Pimpri. Following this, the court remanded her in magisterial custody.

As per the reports, the police have charged the accused woman under the non-bailable offence of IPC section 353, which relates to deterring a public servant from performing their official duties.