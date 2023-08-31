Pune: Police book grandmother and aunt for inhumane behaviour with 11-year- old boy

An 11-year-old child was beaten and starved by his grandmother and aunt for returning home late from Dhol Tasha practice with a group. The incident was discovered after two persons told the patrolling team of the Yerawada Police Station about a boy being beaten up by ladies in the Prakash Nagar area.

When police arrived, they discovered a crying boy. During a subsequent investigation, the boy alerted authorities about his grandmother and aunt's inhumane behaviour. The boy told police that the accused frequently keeps him hungry and that they do not allow him to enter the house because he is late. He does not allow the youngster to visit his mother, who lives in another area, because he lives with his father. The police booked the accused under relevant sections, and the boy was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. The case is being investigated further.