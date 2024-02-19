Pune Police Commissioner Implements Strict Guidelines for Hotels and Rooftop Restaurants Under Section 144

The issue of unruly behavior and disturbances caused by pubs, bars, and rooftop restaurants in Pune has prompted Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to take decisive action. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) will be enforced in the city for the next fifteen days to address these concerns.

To tackle the irresponsible activities of such establishments, stringent regulations will be imposed. Commissioner Kumar has warned restaurant owners of severe consequences if they fail to comply with the restrictions outlined under Section 144. These measures will be enforced for the next fifteen days, during which citizens are encouraged to provide feedback and suggestions for further consideration.

According to the directives issued by the Police Commissioner following rules needs to be followed

Pubs, bars, and rooftop restaurants must strictly adhere to their designated operating hours and should not operate beyond midnight.

Outdoor speakers are permitted only until 10 pm and must not be violated.

Sale of liquor is prohibited during times when it is not permitted, and establishments must possess a valid permit for liquor sales. Sales should also adhere to legal age restrictions.

Advance notification to the police is mandatory for events featuring DJs, artists, or foreign performers, as well as for ticketed events.

CCTV cameras must be installed in every establishment, with two DVRs for monitoring. Additionally, designated smoking areas are required.

Security guards are to be hired, with thorough background checks for bouncers. Criminal records within the last ten years disqualify individuals from employment, except in exceptional cases with written permission from the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police. Security personnel are responsible for citizen safety and traffic management.

The use of hookah, shisha, vapes, and e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited in all establishments of this nature.