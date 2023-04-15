Pune: Police file case against youth for death threat to mother and daughter to withdraw complaint

A youth in the Sinhagad Road area is in legal trouble after he allegedly threatened to kill a minor girl and her mother. The threat was reportedly made in an attempt to coerce the girl and her mother into withdrawing their complaint of harassment and abuse against him. As a result of the incident, the police have filed a case against the accused.

At the Sinhagad Road police station, a woman has lodged a complaint against a 20-year-old in connection with the case. The police have subsequently registered a case against the accused based on the complaint.

The accused had lured away a minor girl who was the daughter of the complainant woman, and subsequently molested her. The Sinhagad Road police station had registered a case against him last year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), based on the complaint of the girl's mother. The accused, Kamble, had been in Yerwada Jail for this crime but was recently released on bail.

After being released from jail, the accused paid a visit to the residence of a young girl who lived in the Sinhagad Road region. While the girl's mother was present, the accused intimidated them by declaring that he had no fear of anyone and that he would harm them if they did not retract the complaint they had filed with the authorities. The distressed woman immediately reported the incident to the police, and the case is currently being investigated by Sub-Inspector Sable.