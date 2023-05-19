Pune: Police foil extortion attempt, accused detained after gunfire

In the Kharadi area of Pune, a shocking incident occurred where an extortionist attempted to run over policemen from the Pune Police Crime Branch. The police had gone to apprehend the accused, who had demanded a sum of Rs five crore in extortion from a software businessman at Eon IT Park in Kharadi. In an attempt to stop the suspect, the police fired shots, but unfortunately, the bullet struck the back wheels of the vehicle.

Recent reports suggest that the individual involved in the extortion attempt is purportedly a journalist. The incident occurred yesterday, May 18, around 4 pm near the Patas toll plaza.

Authorities have apprehended Mahesh Saudagar Hanme, a Solapur resident, along with his accomplice Dinesh Hanme. As per available information, the accused had been extorting money from the software businessman since August 2022, demanding a sum of Rs five crore. To date, the businessman has paid Rs 3.80 lakh in response to their demands.

Pretending to be a journalist, Hanme had resorted to intimidation tactics, threatening to fabricate news and file a false police complaint against the complainant. He further intended to spread this concocted news through WhatsApp to tarnish the complainant's reputation among various individuals.

Later, Hanme threatened the businessman, demanding Rs 50 lakh immediately, without any conditions. He asked the complainant to meet him at Hotel Swaraj in Mohol, Solapur district. The businessman quickly informed senior police officers from the crime branch about the situation.

While en route to Mohol, the accused became aware that the police were pursuing them. As the police approached the Patas toll plaza, the accused attempted to intentionally hit the police officers with their vehicle. In response, Police Sub-Inspector Shrikant Chavan fired shots at the accused, hitting the rear tire of the car. The police then pursued and successfully apprehended Mahesh Saudagar Hanme and Dinesh Hanme.