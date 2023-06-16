Pune police nab individual for posting offensive content on Facebook

A disturbing incident has emerged from Pune, where a young individual has been apprehended by the Samarth police for sharing offensive content on Facebook. Police filed a complaint at the Samarth police station, prompting action.

According to reports, a 38-year-old resident of Nana Peth was taken into custody. The individual had posted an objectionable message on Facebook, which caused distress to religious sentiments. The authorities acted promptly upon discovering the incident and arrested the suspect. A case has been registered against him under the Information Technology Act and for instigating communal tension. Further investigation is being carried out by Police.