Pune police nab suspect selling drugs, seize 7.08 grams of MD

The anti-narcotics cell was given a tip-off that the suspect was riding his two-wheeler to the location to peddle drugs. Based on this information, the Pune police set up a trap and caught Yash in the vicinity of Gangadham Chowk on Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, the police confiscated 7.08 grams of MD worth Rs 1.41 lakh from the suspect. Additionally, the police also seized the suspect's two-wheeler and mobile phone to aid in further investigation.

A case has been filed at the Market Yard police station under the relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation into the case is currently ongoing, with efforts being made to uncover the possible source of the drugs that were seized and the intended recipients of the suspect's drug dealing activities.