Pune: Police nab youth for stealing students' mobile phones at exam centre

The incidents of theft and robbery have been increasing in Pune recently. The authorities in Wanowrie have apprehended a 24-year-old individual on suspicion of stealing mobile phones and bags from students who were appearing for competitive exams in Pune.

According to the police, a 24-year-old man named Rishikesh Prabhakar Patil, who lives near K.K. Market, Shankar Maharaj Math, Katraj in Pune, has been arrested. He allegedly stole mobile phones and other things from the bags of students who were taking competitive exams at the digital hub in Ramtekdi.

The students left their bags outside the exam centre, and when they came back after the exam, they noticed that some of their things were missing. They went to the Wanowrie police station and filed a complaint. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the suspect by setting up a plan. They confirmed his identity by reviewing CCTV footage where he was seen riding a bike, which was also identified by the police. During the suspect's search, the police found one stolen mobile phone in his possession.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the police recovered additional stolen items such as mobile phones, scientific calculators, and a bag from the suspect's home. The police also seized the bike used in the crime and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 94,000.

The accused is reported to have a good education and is currently undergoing an apprenticeship in a company. A case has been filed against him under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the police are continuing their investigation into the matter.