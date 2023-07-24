Pune: Police nabs three suspects in Swargate robbery and shooting case

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit-Two of the Pune City Police has apprehended three additional suspects in connection with the recent shooting and robbery incident at Swargate. The victim, Latesh Hasmukhlal Suratwala, a tobacco trader from Nana Peth, was ambushed near Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on July 19, where he was robbed of Rs 4 lakhs at gunpoint.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhay Kumar Subodh Kumar Singh (23), Nitish Kumar Ramakant Singh (22), and Mohammad Bilal Sheikh (28).

According to the reports, the police acted swiftly on intelligence and successfully apprehended the three suspects. During the operation, the police recovered two pistols, 31 live cartridges, and Rs 352,000 in cash from the accused. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused have been handed over to Swargate police for further inquiries.