Pune: Police parade accused vandals to boost community confidence

The Pune City Police have successfully arrested a group of individuals who vandalized a shop after being denied free clothes. The accused were promptly apprehended by the Chandannagar police, bringing an end to their criminal activities.

The incident came to public attention when Hansram Prajapati reported the incident to the Chandannagar police station. As per the police report, on April 21, a group of three individuals entered Anjali Collection, a clothing store located in the Sainathanagar area of Kharadi. These individuals demanded clothes from the shop owner without any intention of paying. When the shop owner firmly refused their request, the gang responded by causing damage and destruction inside the shop. Following this incident, the shopkeeper promptly filed a complaint at the Chandannagar police station, which resulted in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Upon investigation, the police identified Sanket Khot and two accomplices as the primary suspects in the incident. The police took swift action and successfully apprehended them, recovering the stolen items from the damaged shop. To instil confidence among shopkeepers and local residents, the cops paraded the accused on the streets.