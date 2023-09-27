Pune Police ramp up security ahead of Ganesh visarjan celebrations

Pune is gearing up for the Ganesh Visarjan (idol immersion) ceremony, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh festival, and the Pune Police have put in place robust security measures to ensure the safety of the expected multitude of devotees.

Around 9,000 police personnel will be strategically deployed across the city throughout the Ganesha immersion process to maintain order and security. These measures include the presence of specialized units such as the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Quick Response Teams (QRT). Notably, both plainclothes male and female officers will discreetly monitor the crowds, with a particular focus on addressing potential issues, such as eve-teasing and chain-snatching.

In addition to the police force, 950 Home Guards, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Striking Force teams will also be on hand to bolster security efforts. Critical procession routes commonly used by Ganesh mandals will undergo meticulous sanitization by the BDDS. These routes are fortified with CCTV surveillance systems, and authorities have set up control rooms and emergency help centers along them. To expedite emergency services, separate routes have been designated for ambulances.