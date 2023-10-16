Pune Police rescue Bangladeshi teen from prostitution ring: Two arrested

The Pune City Police have successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh who had fallen prey to the clutches of an agent and his sister operating a brothel in the Budhwar Peth area of the city. The young girl had been held in captivity for over 15 days in the red-light district of Budhwar Peth, where she was forced into prostitution by the accused.

The incident came to light when the victim managed to escape from her confinement on October 13 and reached out to the Pune City Police's control room for assistance. Following her distress call, a dedicated police team launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of two key suspects in the case: Yusuf Mulla (21) and his sister, Tahira (25). According to police findings, Yusuf had brought the girl to Pune from Solapur, while Tahira was involved in running a brothel in the Budhwar Peth area.

The victim was lured to India by an agent under the false promise of a job. The accused orchestrated the issuance of her Aadhar Card through forged documents. She was initially taken to Palghar, where she faced sexual assault. Subsequently, she was transported to Chennai with the pretext of employment. In her desperate plea to the agent, who had initially helped her come to India, she demanded to return to her home country.

The agent introduced her to another individual, who took her to Mumbai, married her, and coerced her into prostitution. The victim's plight continued until she managed to contact her mother in Bangladesh, who advised her to seek help from someone she knew in Solapur. She followed her mother's advice, and in Solapur, she encountered Yusuf, who promised to facilitate her return to Bangladesh. He brought her to Pune, where she was handed over to Tahira, the brothel operator, and was forced into the distressing life of prostitution. When she resisted, she was forcibly confined for over two weeks, until she finally seized an opportunity to escape on the night of October 13.

A case has been registered against six individuals involved in the victim's ordeal at the Swargate Police Station. Charges have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).