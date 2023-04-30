Pune police seize drugs worth 1.21 crores, arrest three

In Pune city, the Crime Branch Unit has apprehended three individuals, one of whom is a minor, for carrying Mephedrone drugs valued at Rs 1.21 Crore.

The police had received a tip-off about these individuals, who were reportedly traveling from Madhya Pradesh to Pune in order to sell drugs. Acting on this information, the police set up a trap and caught them at Kharadi bus stop.

The police have taken into custody three suspects, namely Azad Sherzaman Shaikh (35), Nageshwar Rameshwar Prajapati (35), and a minor, all hailing from Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the case.

Following their arrest, the police have confiscated Mephedrone drugs valued at Rs 1,21,60,000 from their possession. The Chandanagar police station has registered a case against them under the relevant sections of the law, and the police are carrying out further investigations into the matter.