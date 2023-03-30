Pune: Police seize illegal Gutkha worth Rs 18 lakh on Indapur highway

Two people were detained by the Indapur police while illegally transporting banned gutkha on the Akluj-Indapur highway within the limits of the Indapur police station. The police acted and seized Gutkha worth Rs 18 lakh 8 thousand 800, total goods worth Rs 24 lakh 8 thousand 800 were seized by the Pune rural police.

According to police, a team of Assistant Police Inspector Nagnath Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Yogesh Langute, Police Constable Sunil Balgude, and Police Constable Vikas Rakhunde acted on Wednesday at 9 p.m. between Bawda and Indapur after receiving a tip-off about the illegal transportation of Gutkha through Akluj Indapur highway.

A suspected pick-up truck (MH 13 DQ 2496) was stopped on the highway, and a total of Rs 24 lakh 8 thousand 8 hundred was seized.

In this case, the driver and his companion were detained, and a case was filed at the Indapur Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, and the Maharashtra State Food Safety Commissioner's prohibition order. The case is being investigated further by the police in Indapur.