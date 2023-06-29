Pune police takes action on women's safety: More Damini squads and beat marshals deployed

A young woman in Pune, who was studying for the MPSC exams, was brutally attacked on the road due to a one-sided love affair. The assailant used a sickle, causing injuries to the girl. However, brave bystanders came forward and risked their own lives to save her. This incident has once again highlighted the issue of women's safety in Pune. In response, Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has implemented significant measures, including the formation of 25 Damini squad comprising women police officers who will conduct daily patrols in the city.

Previously, the city of Pune had only 15 Damini squad. However, there are plans to increase the number of teams to 40. Furthermore, an additional 100 beat marshals will be deployed for patrol duty. This will bring the total count of beat marshals in Pune to 200. In an effort to enhance safety measures, Pune Police will conduct counselling programs in colleges throughout the city. Moreover, every police station in Pune will remain operational round the clock, ensuring continuous vigilance.

Furthermore, security awareness programs will be organized in IT companies, rickshaw drivers will undergo thorough scrutiny, and strict monitoring of unauthorized vehicles and drivers from platforms like Uber and Ola will be enforced. Stringent measures will be taken against individuals engaged in criminal activities or with a criminal background. To deter robbery incidents targeting incoming travelers, police personnel have been deployed around Swargate, Shivajinagar Bus Stand, and railway stations. Firm action will be taken against reckless drivers and individuals with criminal records until further notice.