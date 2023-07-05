Pune police's 'operation all out' results in 159 arrests

Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr has taken a proactive stance in addressing the issue of criminality in the city. To combat their disruptive actions and create a sense of security among the public, a detailed roster of these individuals, who are notorious for damaging vehicles and causing fear among citizens, has been assembled. Swift precautionary measures have been implemented to counter their activities.

In a late-night operation carried out on Monday, the police apprehended a total of 159 criminals from different locations across the city. Concurrently, Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has directed the Crime Branch and all police stations to adopt strict actions against these wrongdoers.

As per the reports, the crime branch and police station units carried out extensive searches at 455 establishments such as hotels, lodges, roadside eateries, and public areas like bus and train stations. The thorough operation, conducted from 10 pm on July 3 to 2 am on July 4, aimed to identify and apprehend individuals who were considered suspects.

During this special operation, a total of 11 individuals were apprehended by the police, and authorities seized one pistol, two live cartridges, and 10 other weapons in accordance with the Arms Act. Arrest warrants were issued against these wrongdoers by multiple police stations including Shivajinagar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Khadki, Vishrantwadi, Chatushringi, Chandannagar, Yerwada, Airport, Lonikand, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, and Kondhwa. Furthermore, local police stations established 28 checkpoints and conducted screenings of 3,282 motorists who were suspected of wrongdoing. Among them, 475 individuals were penalized, resulting in fines totalling Rs 1,22,000. Additionally, the traffic branch examined 1,129 drivers, and 496 of them were subjected to penalties amounting to four lakh rupees. The Crime Branch also took necessary action against 13 criminals.