Pune Porsche Accident: Accused Minor Was Racing With Friend’s Car When He Mowed Down Victims, Claims Congress' Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that the minor accused in the Pune Porsche accident, which resulted in the death of two individuals, was racing with another car driven by a friend.

"After getting high at a pub, the accused and his friends left the venue and started racing each other. The accused's car was trailing behind and in an attempt to overtake, he ended up mowing down the victims," Patole claimed.

"Who were the other people in that car? We have information that the son of a high-profile man was present. We demand the Chief Minister disclose this information," Patole said.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Seize Mercedes E Class In Driver Abduction Case.

On Tuesday, Patole had claimed that an MLA's son was with the accused before the accident but did not name the MLA.

Patole reiterated his allegations of political interference, demanding the Chief Minister reveal which MLA and Minister were involved in appointing an arrested doctor who allegedly substituted the blood samples of the accused to protect him.

Dr. Tawre of Sassoon Hospital was arrested along with another doctor for allegedly substituting the blood samples. Dr. Tawre later claimed he would reveal the names of those who pressured him.

Nana Patole said, "Dr. Tawre should be provided protection since he knows the names of the bigwigs trying to cover up the case."

Patole criticized the SIT formed by the state government under Dr. Pallavi Saple, who has faced past corruption accusations.

"We do not trust the SIT formed by the government. We reiterate our demand for a CBI probe into this case," Patole said.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident: Department of Women and Child Development to Investigate JJB Member.

Patole also criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for taking a three-day vacation in his village amid the state's crises.

"The state is burning. There is drought, law and order is in tatters, and the drug menace is claiming innocent lives. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has gone to his village for three days. How can he do this?" Patole asked.