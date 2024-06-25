Pune Porsche Accident Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Minor Accused, Orders Custody to Relatives

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, June 25, granted bail to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. The court also directed that the juvenile be handed over to the custody of his relatives, with specific conditions attached to the bail.

The High Court said that the teen accused will be released from the observation home and custody will be given to his aunt as she had filed a writ petition in the court.

Pune Porsche car crash: Bombay HC orders juvenile accused to be released from observation home — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

The accused teen is currently lodged in an observation home. The court has declared the impugned remand orders illegal and set them aside.