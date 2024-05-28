Pune Porsche Accident Case: Congress State Chief Nana Patole Demands CBI Probe, Resignation of HM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday called for a CBI probe into the Pune Porsche accident, where a minor son of a builder killed two individuals with his speeding car. Alleging deteriorating law and order in the state and political interference in the Pune case, Patole demanded the resignation of state home minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"There have been similar incidents in the state in the past few months under this government. In Nagpur, two daughters of wealthy parents also killed two individuals and were granted bail within 10 hours. A similar incident happened in Jalgaon. The government had to address the Pune case due to public outrage," Patole said.

"Children of wealthy parents are doing drugs, drinking, and killing innocent people. Yet, this government is trying to protect the accused instead of delivering justice to those killed," Patole added.

"We demand the Chief Minister disclose the ministers who recommended Dr. Tawre, who substituted the blood samples of the accused to protect him. We also want the Chief Minister to ask home minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign," Patole stated.

He alleged that Sassoon Hospital in Pune has become a hub of illegal activities, referring to the case of drug mafia Lalit Patil, who was admitted to the hospital and was even allowed to meet his female friends.

Responding to the formation of an SIT to probe the Pune case, Patole said, "We do not trust the SIT formed by the state government. We demand a CBI probe in this case."

Patole also claimed to have information that the son of a ruling party MLA was accompanying the accused during his drinking spree on the night of the accident.