Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Seize Mercedes E Class In Driver Abduction Case

The Pune Police has seized a Mercedes model W212 E250 CDI in the abduction case of Gangaram Shivraj Hirekub the driver of the Agarwal family. The driver filed a complaint with the Pune Police. He stated that the grandfather and father of the CCL abducted him in their BMW and forced him to stay at their residence. He was then coerced into claiming that he was driving a Porsche involved in an accident. An FIR was registered at the Yerwada Police Station under sections 342, 365, 368, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR detailed that Hirekub was forced into a BMW outside the Yerwada Police Station between May 19 and May 20 at around 2 p.m. However, the police remand report mentioned a vehicle bearing RTO registration number MH 12 PC 9916, a Mercedes E Class, as being used in the crime.

Along with the Mercedes E Class Dolomite Brown, valued at Rs 40,00,000, police also seized an Apple iPhone worth Rs 20,000, a pair of pants and a shirt of the driver valued at Rs 100, and the key to the Mercedes E Class, worth Rs 20,000. The Pune district court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Porsche crash, till May 31. Earlier on Saturday, a court in Pune had remanded the grandfather of the teenager involved in the Porsche crash case in police custody till May 28. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said that the juvenile's father, who is already in judicial custody, and grandfather had offered cash and gifts to their family driver to take the blame for the accident. They also threatened the driver.

Two IT professionals in their 20s were tragically killed when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area in Pune a week earlier. The Porsche was reportedly driven by the 17-year-old who was allegedly intoxicated at the time. On Monday, the police revealed that the teenager's blood samples had been tampered with, discarded and replaced with those of another person, which showed no traces of alcohol.