Pune Porsche Accident Leads to Crackdown on Mumbai Pubs and Bars As Well

After the Pune accident case, Mumbai police started checking bars and pubs in the city. On Sunday and Monday, the police conducted raids at 50 places, and action was taken against five bars.

The minor son of a builder was driving a Porsche car at high speed and collided with a two-wheeler. Two people died in this incident. After a strong reaction to the incident, Pune police have initiated action in the case. Mumbai police have also taken this incident seriously because videos and evidence of the minor drinking before the accident have emerged.

The police have started checking bars and pubs in the city to investigate whether minors are being served alcohol or anything else. Action is being taken against those supplying alcohol or other items to minors.

The police conducted raids at a total of 50 bars and pubs on Sunday and Monday. A case has been filed against the manager and waiter of a bar in Powai for serving alcohol to a minor. Additionally, it has been reported that action has been taken against five bars.