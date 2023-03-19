Pune: Prostitution ring busted at massage parlour, seven detained

The Pune Police Crime Branch's Social Security Cell discovered a prostitution ring operating out of a massage parlour in the Koregaon Park area. The police conducted an operation in which seven people, including four foreign women, were detained from the massage parlour. A case has been registered against the massage centre’s managers at the Koregaon Park Police Station.

The Signature Thai Spa, located on South Main Road in Koregaon Park in Vidyutnagar society, was allegedly involved in the prostitution business. The cops received information about foreign women present at the centre, so they sent a decoy customer to investigate before conducting the raid.

The police detained seven people, including four women from Thailand, and a case was registered against the massage centre's manager, Uttam Sesharao Sonkamble, aged 38, and Gajanan Dattatray Ade. Sonkamble has been arrested, and the women have been handed over to the Koregaon Park Police.