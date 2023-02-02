Pune: Pune: More than 250 people duped in name of NASA and ISRO

Pune citizens have been duped in the name of NASA and ISRO. Up to 250 people have been duped. The shocking incident of all of them being duped of a whopping 5 to 6 crore rupees has created a stir. The police are investigating the case further.

Many people in Pune were duped by a gang of four men who claimed that investing in the metal business used by many organisations such as NASA and ISRO, in satellites could yield huge profits. The four accused had convened a meeting for investors at a five-star hotel in the Pune station area and also organised a mentoring programme there.

The accused collected money from citizens by making fake documents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offence Wing) Shrinivas Ghadge has informed that more than 250 people in Pune have been duped of nearly Rs 6 crore.

Police registered a case against Ram Gaikwad, Ramchandra Waghmare, Santosh Sakpal, and Rahul Jadhav in this connection. The Economic Offences Wing has launched a search for all of them, and teams have been formed for the same.