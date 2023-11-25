Pune: Realtor allegedly killed by wife over domestic dispute

In a distressing incident within the Ganga Satellite society in Wanowrie, an upscale residential area, a woman is alleged to have fatally assaulted her husband amid a heated argument at their residence. The unfortunate incident transpired on Friday at approximately 1:30 pm within the couple's residence. Renuka Khanna (36), the accused, was subsequently arrested by the police for further inquiry. Following the altercation, Nikhil Pushkaraj Khanna (36) was promptly transported to the hospital.

According to police sources, a heated argument between the husband and wife escalated, culminating in Renuka allegedly striking a fatal blow to Nikhil’s head, rendering him unconscious.

Police officials have confirmed that Renuka expressed a desire to celebrate her birthday in Dubai on September 18, but her husband declined to fulfill this request. Additionally, Nikhil did not present his wife with a gift on their marriage anniversary, which falls on November 11. The realtor also avoided discussing her plans to visit Delhi in the first week of December to celebrate the birthday of a relative. The couple, who had fallen in love and married six years ago, appears to have encountered several points of disagreement.

Following the incident, Dr. Pushparaj Khanna, the deceased's father, reported the tragedy to the Wanowrie police via a phone call. Upon the prompt arrival of the police, initial attempts at mediation were made, leading to the subsequent request for police intervention to conduct a thorough investigation.