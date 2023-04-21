Pune receives heavy rainfall, more spells expected in coming days

On Thursday, Pune experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers, and the Kothrud area even witnessed hailstorms. This brought much-needed relief to the residents who were previously struggling with the afternoon heat, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark. The city is expected to receive further rain on Friday, with authorities issuing an alert.

The city has been experiencing a severe heat wave over the past few days, with the minimum temperature soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Even the nights have become uncomfortably hot. However, the meteorological department has forecasted a decrease in temperature over the next three to four days. On Thursday, the city was sweltering until around 3:30 p.m., when the sky suddenly darkened, and heavy rainfall with lightning struck the city. Some areas even experienced hailstorms, causing traffic jams for drivers.

According to the meteorological department, Pune is expected to have clear skies between April 21 and 25, with a possibility of cloudy conditions in the evenings. They have also forecasted the chance of thundershowers and light rain.