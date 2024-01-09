Pune Records Spike in Accidents, One Life Lost Daily

Pune: Pune grapples with a surge in road accidents, fueled by an exploding vehicle population and persistent traffic congestion. The city clocked a worrying 1,231 accidents in the past year, claiming 334 lives – an average of one person succumbing to an accident every day. Compared to 2022, the number of accidents soared by 359.

Key drivers of the surge:

Unrelenting influx of vehicles: Pune witnesses a daily influx of hundreds of vehicles, creating a gridlock that spills over onto peripheral roads. Drivers, desperate to escape the snarl, often push speeds on expressways leading into the city, contributing to a disproportionate number of accidents on the Pune-Solapur and Pune-Nagar highways.

Pedestrian and two-wheeler vulnerabilities: Despite the chaos in central areas, the accident rate there is oddly lower. Experts attribute this to slower speeds necessitated by narrow and congested streets. However, pedestrians and two-wheeler riders across the city remain particularly vulnerable, accounting for the highest number of accident casualties.

Crackdown on violations: