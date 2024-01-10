Pune Reels Under Spike in Home Burglaries, Mobile Thefts

More than 580 house burglaries have been reported in Pune this year, with 450 occurring at night and 130 during the day. The alarming rise in thefts, particularly at night, has cost residents crores of rupees and sparked concern among citizens. Recent figures show a spike in theft crimes, with over 10 burglaries logged in the past month alone. The increase has particularly alarmed residents in areas like Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Loni Kalbhor, Lonikand, Chatushrungi, Warje, Kothrud, Khadki, Yerwada, and Vimannagar, where most cases are registered.

Adding to the anxiety is a surge in mobile phone thefts. Over 1,100 such incidents were reported during the 10-day Ganpati festival last year alone. The resale of stolen phones via dismantled parts - cameras, screens, speakers, etc. - in the black market makes detection by the police extremely difficult, resulting in a lower recovery rate compared to burglaries.The Pune city police have urged residents to register complaints immediately through the "Lost and Found" section on their website, www.punepolice.gov.in.