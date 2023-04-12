Pune reports slight rise in Covid-19 cases

As of present, there are a total of 31 COVID-19 patients who are currently being treated in hospitals across PMR (Pune Metropolitan Region). Out of these patients, 25 are receiving treatment within the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), while the remaining six cases have been registered under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). In addition, Pune City reported one death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the state has not yet issued any directive regarding the mandatory use of masks. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases in the district, but the rate of patients being discharged from hospitals is promising. The civic body is currently contemplating the reintroduction of mandatory mask rules in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

As per the State Health Department's reports, Maharashtra reported 919 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to almost 4,875. Apart from one death in Akola district, Pune also witnessed a rise in the number of cases. The situation in Mumbai seems to be worsening as the city recorded a significant increase in positive cases from 95 on Monday to 242 on Tuesday, and the total number of active cases has almost reached 1,500.