Pune reports surge in Covid-19 cases, especially among children

Pune district has a higher test positivity rate than the state average as Covid-19 cases increase. Eight children are among the nine patients admitted to Sassoon General Hospital, with two in serious condition receiving high-flow oxygen in the ICU.

The XBB.1.1.16 variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the community, resulting in an increase in the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the state health department, the positivity rate between March 22 and 28 was 6.15%, which is a significant increase from the 1.05% positivity rate four weeks ago. Due to the rising positivity rate, there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases. The symptoms are more noticeable in children, who are mostly unvaccinated.

Pune City has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of the latest outbreak. The district has seen a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases since March, with 160 new cases reported on Thursday. Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 694 new cases on the same day. Out of the 160 fresh cases in the Pune district, 78 cases were from PMC, and 41 cases were from Pimpri-Chinchwad.