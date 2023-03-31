Pune resident loses Rs 22.11 lakhs in land sale agreement scam

The Lonikand police station has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against four individuals who have been accused of deceiving someone by making false promises of transferring ownership of a piece of land after the completion of a sale agreement. The victim allegedly lost Rs 22.11 lakhs as a result of the fraud.

Between January and May of 2022, an incident took place in Shiraswadi, located in Haveli taluka. Four individuals, Nitin Gote, Rohit Goraksh Gote, Tushar Khedekar, and Rahul Mithun Hargude, have been identified as suspects and have been taken into custody in relation to the case. The victim, Deepak Shivaji Khalse, who resides in Vishrantwadi, filed a report with the authorities regarding the matter.

As per the complaint, the accused had promised him and others that they would finalize the land agreement and provide them with possession of the land. Despite their assurance, the accused failed to fulfil their promises, resulting in Khalse being swindled out of Rs 22.11 lakhs. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.