Pune residents in fear as vehicle vandalism spree continues

In a concerning series of events, ordinary citizens in Pune have fallen victim to vehicle vandalism in areas such as Sahakar Nagar, Padmavati, and Ambegaon Plateau over the past few days. This troubling trend, which has occurred twice before, has resurfaced for the third time today. Reports indicate that around 10 to 15 vehicles have been deliberately damaged within the jurisdiction of the Sahakar Nagar police station. The culprits behind these acts of vandalism remain unidentified.

According to the information received, there has been a resurgence of vehicle vandalism within the jurisdiction of Sahakar Nagar police station in Pune. Approximately 10 to 15 vehicles have been damaged in this recent wave. Furthermore, there have been reports of stone pelting on houses in the same area, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. The police have confirmed that these acts were carried out by criminals with the intention of instilling terror. Similar incidents had occurred about eight to ten days ago. As a result of this recent spate of vehicle damage, a sense of apprehension has gripped the citizens.

In recent days, there has been a spate of vehicle vandalism occurring in various areas. Initially, seven vehicles were vandalised in the Warje area. Following that, for two consecutive days, vehicles belonging to ordinary citizens were targeted and vandalised in the Taljai area under the guise of terrorism, causing panic among the residents.

A formal complaint has been registered at the Sahakar Nagar police station regarding these incidents. The victims of vandalism include vehicles owned by construction workers, painters, street vendors, garbage collectors, auto drivers, and tempo drivers. The recurring incidents of vandalism raise serious concerns about the safety and security of vehicles in the region.