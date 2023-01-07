Pune residents participate in Cyclothon organised for city's upcoming G-20 meeting

On Saturday, January 7, the PMC Cycle Club hosted a cyclothon in anticipation of the first G-20 Infrastructure Working Group Meeting, which will take place in Pune. This morning's cycle rally was organised to raise awareness about India's G-20 presidency.

Today, almost eighteen hundred citizen cyclists enrolled and participated in the cyclothon. The cycle rally was flagged off at the Pune Municipal Corporation Main Building by three additional commissioners of the Pune Municipal Corporation: Shri Ravindra Binwade, Dr Kunal Khemnar, and Shri Vikas Dhakne. Before returning to the starting place, the rallyists passed through important and notable areas of the city such as Modern Café Chowk, Jungli Maharaj Raasta, Alka Talkies Tilak Rasta, Abhinav College Chowk, Bajirao Rasta, and Shaniwarwada. At the end of the rally, the Additional Commissioners also congratulated the cyclothon participants. All department heads from the Pune Municipal Corporation were also present at this cycle rally.

PIB in Maharashtra shared a video of a cyclothon organised in Pune today. "Citizens participated in large numbers and paddled their way with energy and enthusiasm, passing through various areas of the city," it tweeted.

In run-up to the 1st #G20 Meeting of Infrastructure Working Group in #Pune, a cyclothon was organized by Pune Municipal Corp today morning



Citizens participated in large numbers and paddled their way with energy and enthusiasm, passing through various areas of the city#G20India pic.twitter.com/tpyS3Kkszc — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) January 7, 2023

Delegates from G-20 countries will convene in Pune on January 16–17, 2023, for the first Infrastructure Working Group Meeting.

From December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, India will hold the G20 Presidency. The final G20 summit in New Delhi in September next year will have 43 heads of delegation, the most ever in the G20. During this time, India will host over 200 meetings in 50 cities across 32 different work streams.