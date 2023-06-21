Pune: Rickshaw driver attempts sexual assault on woman passenger

A disturbing incident unfolded as a rickshaw driver attempted to sexually assault a young woman who was travelling as a passenger in his rickshaw. The distressing event occurred on June 20 in close proximity to the railway gate at Kalepadal. The victim promptly filed a case with the Wanwadi Police Station in Pune.

As per the reports, a 29-year-old woman has filed a complaint regarding this incident. Consequently, a case has been registered against the rickshaw driver, Aniket Rishu Kumar (24), who resides in Fursungi.

The victim, a working woman employed in a private company, boarded the accused's rickshaw on June 20 to commute home after completing her work. However, instead of taking her to her destination, the accused driver drove the rickshaw to an isolated location and made an attempt to molest her. Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint with the Wanwadi police, initiating an ongoing investigation into the case.