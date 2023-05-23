Pune: Rising popularity and old disputes possibly linked to Sonya Tapkir's tragic death

On Monday around 2:45 pm, Krishna, also known as Sonya Tapkir (21), was fatally shot while waiting to mend slippers. A complaint has been filed at Chikhli police station, stating that the motive behind the murder was old disputes and Krishna's rising popularity in the Chikhli locality.

Rajendra Kailas Karle, the uncle of Sonya Tapkir and a resident of Chandus in Khed, filed the complaint. As a result, the police have officially registered a case against Saurabh, also known as Sonya Pansare, and Siddharth Kamble, both residents of Phalke Vasti in Moigaon, Khed district, along with their associates.

As per the police, the suspects planned and instigated a fight during the Dandika event held in Patilnagar, Chikhali, as part of the Navratri festival last year. Additionally, the complainant's nephew, Sonya Tapkir, was murdered by one of the suspects due to resentment over his increasing popularity in the Chikhli area.