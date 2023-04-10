Pune: Savarkar Gaurav Yatra sees enthusiastic participation despite heavy rain

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are displaying a more combative stance in the state to protest against the comments made by former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the freedom fighter Savarkar. In response, the BJP is hosting Savarkar Gaurav Yatra at various locations.

Amidst this, Savarkar Gaurav Yatra was organized in the Kothrud region, led by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil. The event took place at the Savarkar ground in Pune, where slogans such as "Mai Bhi Savarkar" were enthusiastically chanted.

During the event, Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil stated that India got freedom from the British because of the efforts of many revolutionaries such as Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He expressed his concern over the continuous disrespect shown towards great personalities by Congress leaders. He further added that citizens of the country will not tolerate any kind of insult to the freedom fighter Savarkar.

The procession was joined by several notable individuals, including former MLA Medha Kulkarni, former mayor, and BJP state general secretary Muralidhar Mohol, along with former office-bearers of the BJP.