Pune schools to remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rain

Keeping in view the incessant rain, the PMC, PCMC have decided to close all civic and private schools on July 14. The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Maharashtra's Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, predicting moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in next 3 to 4 hours. All civic and private schools in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune civic limits to remain shut on July 14 owing to incessant rains, PMC, PCMC issued order.

Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads, officials said.The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the metropolis, were largely unaffected on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes. The suburban services on the Harbour Line were running slow, according to railway officials. Following consistent and heavy showers in the first 12 days of July, the city received 885mm rainfall till Tuesday—more than the 855mm average for the entire month.In the 24 hours ended 8. 30am on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department’s Colaba observatory recorded 32. 8mm rainfall and the one at Santacruz 62mm.

