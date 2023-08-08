Pune: Senior police official's social media account hacked

The escalation of common citizens falling prey to cybercrime has been a growing concern in recent years. Shockingly, even senior police officials are not immune, as cybercriminals have now targeted the social media account of Pune city's Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ramnath Pokale.

Reports indicate that Ramnath Pokale's social media account was hacked this morning. In response, he has urged the public to avoid interacting with any messages or communications from his compromised account. Adding to the concern, the hacker has also sent friend requests using his identity to unsuspecting individuals. This incident underscores the importance of tackling cybersecurity issues promptly.