Pune: Sharad Pawar hails Shivaji Maharaj as symbol of responsible leadership

During the 'Shivrajyabhishek' ceremony, organized as part of the 350th-anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), paid tribute to the great legacy of Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking at Lal Mahal in Pune, Pawar highlighted the significant role of Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of responsible leadership and expressed how deeply he was cherished by the people.

Pawar recognized the historical importance of the occasion, not just for Maharashtra but for the entire nation. He emphasized that although numerous kings have governed the country over time, it is Shivaji Maharaj who continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the common people, even after 350 years.

The NCP leader emphasized the distinctive nature of Shivaji Maharaj's rule, commonly referred to as "Rayateche Rajya" or "Hindavi Swaraj." He highlighted that unlike other monarchies that primarily relied on lineage, Shivaji Maharaj's rule stood out as a governance by and for the people.

Pawar praised Shivaji Maharaj for his responsible exercise of power and his unwavering commitment to serving the people's interests. While certain sections may have attempted to interpret his coronation differently, Pawar reassured the audience that it was an esteemed historical event that had received a warm reception from the common people.