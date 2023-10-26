Pune Shock: Army Jawan retaliates, assaults traffic cop with cement block

On Wednesday night, a traffic constable, aged 33, suffered a severe head injury, reportedly caused by a cement block wielded by an active-duty army jawan. This incident resulted in an attempted murder charge being lodged at the Faraskhana police station.

Law enforcement officials disclosed that approximately six weeks ago, the traffic constable, known as Ramesh Dhaware, had issued a citation to the 25-year-old army jawan for riding three individuals on a motorcycle. This incident allegedly resulted in the constable becoming a target of resentment by the army jawan.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, The accused, Vaibhav Sambhaji Mangute, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district currently serving in an army unit in Jodhpur, was apprehended following the attack at Budhwar Chowk near Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir around 7pm on Wednesday.

Following the assault, Dhaware was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of another private healthcare facility. He remains unconscious and in a critical condition.