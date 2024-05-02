Pune Shocker: Mother, 2 Men Held For Rape Of Minor Girl in Wagholi

In the Wagholi area of Pune, a disturbing case of sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl has come to light. A report has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Lonikand Police Station, naming three individuals, including the victim's mother. Avinash Shelke, Govind Kakade, and the victim's mother, all residents of Wagholi, have been taken into custody by the police in connection with this incident.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint at the Lonikand Police Station. The complainant works in a textile shop in Wagholi where she was introduced to the accused Avinash Shelke. Eventually, the friendship developed in affection and the accused allegedly had a physical relationship with the complainant by luring her into marriage. Shelke reportedly recorded obscene videos and photos of the complainant on his mobile phone and later blackmailed her threatened to upload the pictures and videos on the internet and forced sexual relations with the complainant almost two or three times.

Later the second accused Govind Kakade who is a friend of the complainant's mother entered the complainant's house found her alone and raped her. The complainant informed the incident to her mother of which she threatened the complainant to not inform the incident to anyone and not to disclose Goving Kakade’s name. The mother of the complainant despite of supporting forced her to not file a police complaint. The mother enrolled her with an NGO where she was given a place to stay.

Later the victim complained of health issues and examinations revealed that she was pregnant. Later the minor victim filed a complaint at the Lonikand Police Station. Senior Police Inspector Kailas Kare and Police Inspector (Crime) Seema Dhakne registered a case and immediately arrested the three accused involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway.