Pune-Solapur Highway Accident: One Killed, Three Others Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Parked Car; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

At least one was killed and three others were injured after a dumper truck coming from behind on Pune-Solapur Highway hit a four-wheeler parked at the roadside. According to the information, the accident occurred on the Pune highway on Wednesday, August 21.

The truck was moving at a high speed during the accident. A 30-year-old man died in this accident and three people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. A chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, which shocked the people in the area.

CCTV Video of Pune-Solapur Highway Accident

A tragic accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur Highway where a speeding truck rammed into a car parked at roadside



The accident in walhari village, resulting in death of a 30 year old man while other three sustained injuries pic.twitter.com/XVELu2MnrT — Vinay Tiwari (@vinaytiwari9697) August 24, 2024

In a viral video, a dumper truck can be seen approaching a parked four-wheeler at high speed. One of the men, dressed in white and standing with others near the vehicle, quickly runs away upon noticing the approaching truck. As the video continues, the truck rams into the white car, hitting three people standing in front of the vehicle’s bonnet. The collision resulted in one death and three injuries.

The accident took place in Valhari village on the Pune-Solapur highway. People with a car were going from Pune to Akkalkot to attend pilgrimage. But on the way, the engine of the car malfunctioned, due to which they stopped the car and parked on the roadside. A complaint has been lodged in the Yavat police station regarding this accident. Police investigating the matter.