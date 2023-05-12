Pune: Son strangles father to death in argument over abuse; arrested by police

A 27-year-old man allegedly beat and strangled his father to death following an argument between them. The father, who was reportedly intoxicated, had been verbally abusing his son before the attack.

The police have taken into custody Omkar Ravi Kshirsagar (27), who resides in Manjri, for allegedly murdering his 52-year-old father, identified as Ravi Kshirsagar.

Rekha Ravi Kshirsagar (43), the wife of the deceased, has filed a complaint against her son at the Hadapsar Police Station for allegedly killing her husband. The incident occurred at Ghule Patil Colony in Manjari on May 9th, around noon.

As per the available details, the deceased, Ravi Kshirsagar, was under the influence of alcohol and verbally abusing and throwing slippers at his son, Omkar Kshirsagar. In a fit of anger, Omkar attacked his father with a stick and strangled him to death. After committing the heinous act, Omkar left the premises.

After finding her husband lying unconscious, the complainant rushed Ravi to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. An autopsy report revealed that Ravi had been strangled to death. During the investigation, it was revealed that the culprit responsible for the heinous crime was none other than Ravi's own son, Omkar.

Omkar Kshirsagar has been taken into custody by the police, and investigations into the case are currently ongoing.