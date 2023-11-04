Pune: Speeding car rams onto footpath, injuring 3 schoolgGirls in Erandwane

In a distressing incident on a Saturday afternoon, a speeding car hit three girl students near Karnataka High School in Pune's Erandwane area, leaving them injured. Promptly responding to the situation, a team from the Alankar police station has initiated an investigation.

The injured students, who had been attending a coaching class, were returning around 3 p.m. when a car passing through the area struck them. The accident occurred as the woman driving the car lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off course and collide with the girls walking on the roadside.

The injured students were quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their condition is reported as stable. Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Tatkare has confirmed that a probe has been launched to understand the details of this unfortunate incident. Road safety remains a crucial concern, with a reminder to both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and follow traffic rules.