Pune: Sports teacher held for molesting minor girls

It has come to light that a sports teacher molested minor female students at a school in Pune. This shocking incident took place in a Municipal Corporation school in Pune, and the incident started in November 2022.

Police have arrested the 23-year-old accused teacher. According to the police, the accused was working as a sports teacher in a primary school within the Kondhwa police station limits. For the past two months, he used to send messages to four to five female students at the school from his mobile phone. He also used to get close to them and kiss and hug them.