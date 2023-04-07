Pune: ST bus overturns in Purandar, one killed

An unfortunate incident occurred in Zendewadi, Purandar taluka, where a state transport board bus overturned while attempting to avoid a collision with a motorcycle rider. The accident, which took place near the Zendewadi RTO Corner, resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

While travelling from Pune to Saswad, an ST Corporation bus collided with a motorcycle resulting in the bus overturning. The bus driver attempted to avoid hitting the two-wheeler rider, but the collision still occurred. The local residents helped to rescue the passengers from the overturned bus, and the police were immediately notified. The bus had 29 passengers at the time of the incident, and luckily none of them suffered any serious injuries. Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider passed away in the accident.