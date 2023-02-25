Pune: State employees to go on indefinite strike from 14 March

State government employees will go on an indefinite strike starting March 14 for their various demands. All government offices, revenue, Zilla parishad, teachers, non-teaching, semi-government, and contractual employees will participate in the strike. The announcement in this regard was made on Friday (May 24) by the State Government Employees Central Association's Pune District Collector, Maruti Shinde.

The strike has been called by the central association of state government employees and various government employee union coordination committees. As part of the strike preparations, a memorandum to this effect was issued to all district collectors in the state on Friday. Government employees in the Pune district submitted a memorandum to resident deputy collector Himmat Kharade.