Pune: Stone pelting occurred between two groups in Yerwada area

Due to past animosity, stone pelting happened among two groups in the Yerwada area of Pune. After breaking the liquor bottles in the house, the teenagers shattered them on the street and terrorised the neighbourhood by dancing with swords in their hands. attacked one with a koyta in the head at the same moment. Several vehicles were damaged in the collision that happened at the time. A case has been filed against four juveniles in this matter, and the police are looking for the kids.

The teenager injured in the koyta attack was named Abdullah Amirullah Khan (age 19, Laxminagar, Yerwada). In this case, four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder, illegal weapon possession, and inciting terror.

According to the police, "the complainant went to the Yerwada police station on Saturday night with his friends Mahesh Mishra and Ayush as his mobile was missing." "While the three were coming home on a two-wheeler after filing a complaint, while they were passing in front of Gajraj Health Club, acquaintances Ansh Punde alias Ansha, Suresh Kude alias Mamdaya, Nagya, and Yash Patre alias Black chased them on a two-wheeler."

"I don't want to leave this dog today," the boy, Ansha, said, so he stabbed Khan twice in the head with the knife in his hand, meaning to kill him. In an injured state, he went straight to the Yerawada police station. When the two groups realised Khan had been beaten, they launched stones at each other and at nearby houses, the road, and liquor bottles. This event has now been captured on video.